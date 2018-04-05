Image caption Divers are at the scene with support from the fire and rescue service

Divers are searching the River Thames for an elderly man who may have fallen in.

Frederick Lawson was reported missing from Shiplake, near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Wednesday morning.

Police fear the 82-year-old may have fallen into the swollen river.

An underwater team used sonar until late on Wednesday. Rescue divers are still at the scene with support from the fire and rescue service and Environment Agency.

Mr Lawson is described as about 5ft 10in tall, with blue eyes and grey hair.

Image caption Police fear Frederick Lawson may have fallen into the swollen River Thames