Police officers found Christopher Lemonius with serious injuries in Blackbird Leys on 1 June

A man has been charged with perverting the course of justice in connection with a murder investigation in Oxford.

Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found injured in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys, on 1 June and died in hospital.

Brendan Flanagan, aged 45, of Longlands Road, Oxford, is due to appear before Oxford Magistrates' Court on 12 April.

A further 10 people have been charged in connection with the death - six with murder and four with perverting the course of justice.

A 25-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released under investigation.

At an inquest at Oxford Coroner's Court in June, coroner Darren Salter said Mr Lemonius, from Barton, died from multiple injuries.

Those charged with murder, who are all from Oxford, are:

Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road

Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road

Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road

Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldene Road

Otman Lamzini, 24, of Jourdain Road

Carlos Spencer, 26, of Wynbush Road

A 17-year-old boy was initially charged with murder, but this has now changed to perverting the course of justice.