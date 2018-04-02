Oxford

Man 'lying in road' killed by car in Chipping Norton

  • 2 April 2018

A man thought to have been lying in a road has been run over and killed.

Police said he was hit by a white BMW on the A424 at Fifield, Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, at about 02:00 BST on Sunday.

The 42-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Efforts are continuing to locate his next-of-kin, police said.

Anyone who travelled on the road between Stow and Burford between midnight and 02:00 is asked to contact police.

The driver of the BMW stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites