A large fire has ripped through a scrap metal yard in Oxfordshire.

Six fire crews were sent to the yard in Great Rollright, near Chipping Norton, at about 18:00 BST on Thursday.

The fire has involved scrap cars, tyres and other metal and industrial waste, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Residents have been warned to keep their doors and windows shut, but no-one was injured. A plume of smoke could be seen across the village.

Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene until Sunday "to ensure the fire is fully extinguished", the fire service said.

An investigation into the cause is under way.

Image copyright Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Fire crews had to use water from a nearby stream to help put out the fire as water supplies in the area were limited