Fish tank fumes land 10 in hospital
Ten people were taken to hospital after inhaling chemicals released from a fish tank in an Oxfordshire village.
The "potentially toxic" fumes were emitted from coral being cleared from an aquarium at a house Hanney Road, Steventon, on Monday evening.
About 50 emergency services personnel attended, including a hazardous area response team and three ambulances.
Six members of a family and four firefighters were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
Three family members were kept in overnight after suffering "flu-like symptoms" and eye irritation.
Two dogs were also removed from the house and the remaining coral was dealt with by firefighters in "full body cover, gas-tight suits".
Police officers remained at the scene overnight and windows were left open to ventilate the house.
Owen Hughes said on Twitter local residents were "told to stay indoors" by police but they were "not in any danger".