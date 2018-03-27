Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "Potentially toxic" fumes were emitted from coral in a fish tank

Ten people were taken to hospital after inhaling chemicals released from a fish tank in an Oxfordshire village.

The "potentially toxic" fumes were emitted from coral being cleared from an aquarium at a house Hanney Road, Steventon, on Monday evening.

About 50 emergency services personnel attended, including a hazardous area response team and three ambulances.

Six members of a family and four firefighters were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Three family members were kept in overnight after suffering "flu-like symptoms" and eye irritation.

Two dogs were also removed from the house and the remaining coral was dealt with by firefighters in "full body cover, gas-tight suits".

Police officers remained at the scene overnight and windows were left open to ventilate the house.

Owen Hughes‏ said on Twitter local residents were "told to stay indoors" by police but they were "not in any danger".