A woman has died after a truck suffered a tyre blowout and collided with a car.

The truck and Mazda CX-5 collided on the A420 between the A338 Frilford roundabout and the Tubney turn off in Oxfordshire at 14:15 GMT on Thursday.

A 51-year-old woman from Buckingham, who was driving the Mazda, died at the scene.

The driver of the lorry had minor injuries. A section of the road was closed for about 10 hours while the lorry was recovered.

A police investigation was also carried out.

PC Robert Turpin, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This incident happened at a time when there would be have been many drivers using this major route.

"We are seeking witnesses who haven't already provided their details to the police to come forward if they saw anything relevant to the collision."