Image caption The mysterious signs appeared on the A420

Fictional worlds such as Narnia, Gotham City and Neverland have mysteriously appeared on road signs in Oxfordshire.

The roundabout signs in Didcot - described as England's most normal town - also direct drivers to Middle Earth and Emerald City.

The fantasy locations were recently added to five signs along the A4130 in Oxfordshire.

The county council said although the signage was amusing, it was "vandalism" and could distract drivers.

A statement said: "We will investigate as soon as the weather improves. While on the surface amusing, it is vandalism and a potential distraction for drivers."

Local resident Charlotte Westgate said she saw a hooded man in his 20s adding "Gotham City" to a sign on Friday afternoon.

She said: "He was on his own, and didn't seem worried that anyone might be looking at him, but no one driving past did anything to stop him."

Image caption The county council said the names were "vandalism"

Many people described seeing the signs after they were posted on Facebook, with Bethany Jade writing: "These are actually real. How brilliant."

Didcot's mayor Jackie Billington said said she thought the signs would make motorists smile when they spotted them.

She said: "It proves yet again, that Didcot is more than just a "normal" town, it's quite quirky now with the new signage."

