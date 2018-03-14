Lorry sheds tonnes of scrap across road near Faringdon
A large clean-up operation has taken place after a truck overturned, spilling tonnes of scrap across a road.
It happened on the A420 in Oxfordshire between the Watchfield roundabout and Kings Lane, near Faringdon, shortly before 15:00 GMT.
Clearing the scene caused severe delays, with traffic being diverted through Longcot village.
The road was closed for more than three hours. Thames Valley Police advised drivers to avoid the area.
#A420 Longcot CLOSED. Over turned scrap lorry. Avoid please #Faringdon #Swindon #Oxford pic.twitter.com/GRVWgI2Z0p— TVPSouth Oxon & VOWH (@tvpsouthandvale) March 14, 2018
