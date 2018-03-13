Image copyright Google Image caption Thames Valley Police said it received reports of assaults at Winterbrook Nursing Home

A care home where staff were accused of abusing residents has made "significant improvements", a watchdog found.

Winterbrook Nursing Home in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, was put in special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in July 2017.

It said concerns about abuse had been raised with the police and the local authority's safeguarding team.

But now it has rated the home "requires improvement" and said people using the service felt safe.

The CQC said Winterbrook "needs to show it can maintain the improvements" found by inspectors during their visit in January this year.

'Plans in place'

Its report said: "There was a cheerful atmosphere, where staff were friendly and welcoming.

"People and relatives were positive about the improvements and were complimentary about the management team.

"Improvements made had resulted in people feeling safe in the service. Risks were assessed and there were plans in place to manage the risks."

CQC inspectors previously identified "potential concerns about people's safety" at the home, which can house up to 41 people.

Paul Kelly, operations director at the service, said all members of staff associated with the alleged abuse were either sacked or had resigned.

Thames Valley Police officers attended the site on 23 June 2017, but a spokesman previously said no arrests have been made.