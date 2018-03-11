Oxford

Oxford Waitrose supermarket cash point stolen in raid

  • 11 March 2018
Waitrose on Botley Road in Oxford Image copyright Google
Image caption The raid happened at Waitrose in Botley Road, Oxford

A cash point has been stolen during a raid on a Waitrose store.

Police were called to the supermarket in Botley Road, Oxford, at about 01:35 GMT and officers remain at the scene.

It is not yet clear whether it was a ram-raid or if the cash point had been taken "by some other means", a police spokeswoman said.

Waitrose said it was planning to open the branch but the cafe was likely to remain closed due to the location of the ATM.

