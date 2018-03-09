Oxford

Blackbird Leys fatal brawl: Police make new arrest

  • 9 March 2018
Crime scene in Blackbird Leys
Image caption The fight broke out in the Jourdain Road area of Blackbird Leys

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal brawl in Oxford.

Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found injured at the scene of the fight in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys, on 1 June and died in hospital.

Ten people have been charged so far; six with with murder and four with perverting the course of justice.

Thames Valley Police said the most recently arrested man has been released under investigation.

At an inquest at Oxford Coroner's Court in June, coroner Darren Salter said Mr Lemonius, of Sherwood Place, Barton, had died from multiple injuries.

Image copyright EPA
Image caption Police officers found Christopher Lemonius with serious injuries at the scene

Those charged with murder, who are all from Oxford, are:

  • Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road
  • Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road
  • Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road
  • Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldene Road
  • Otman Lamzini, 24, of Jourdain Road
  • Carlos Spencer, 26, of Wynbush Road

A 17-year-old boy was initially charged with murder, but this has now changed to perverting the course of justice.

The accused are in custody and are next due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on 3 April.

