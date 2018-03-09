Image caption The boy was found dead at a property in Faringdon

A woman has admitted stabbing her five-year-old son to death.

Tyler Warmington's body was found in a property in Faringdon, Oxfordshire, on 14 March last year. He died from being stabbed in the chest, a post-mortem examination found.

His mother Emma Jackson, 41, of Bromsgrove, Faringdon, denied murder but admitted manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility.

She was remanded in custody by Judge Ian Pringle at Oxford Crown Court.

Prosecutor Alan Blake said after obtaining psychiatric reports the Crown Prosecution Service decided there was not a realistic prospect of conviction on the charge of murder.

Jackson will appear at Oxford Crown Court to be sentenced on 20 April.