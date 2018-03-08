Image caption Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group voted for the changes at a meeting in August 2017

Alternatives to permanently downgrading an NHS hospital's maternity unit must be reviewed, an independent panel says.

It was asked to examine the decision to change the service at Horton General Hospital to a midwife-led unit.

Its report said Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (OCCG) "fell short" in its consideration of options prior to the decision in August 2017.

OCCG said it had taken the report recommendations on board and would move forward in an "inclusive way".

The Independent Reconfiguration Panel was asked to look at the decision after it had been referred to Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

A Department for Health spokesperson said the advice had been received by Mr Hunt who would now consider its opinion.

The decision to downgrade maternity services at Horton General Hospital was part of a wider review of health services in Oxfordshire.

When it was taken, the unit was already operating as a midwife-led unit temporarily due to sustained difficulties recruiting enough doctors to safely staff it.

The IRP report led by Lord Ribeiro said responses in the consultation, prior to the downgrade, had provided a number of suggestions to address the recruitment reports.

It went on to question whether "all the available evidence" was drawn upon by Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, and said the "consideration of options between consultation and decision fell short".

The report said a further "more detailed appraisal of the options" was required before a final decision is made.

Image caption Campaigners protested before the changes were approved last summer

Louise Patten, chief executive of OCCG, said she would personally ensure it approached the IRP recommendations in a way that "ensures all stakeholders feel involved and informed".

She added that in a letter to the chair of the Oxfordshire Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee, she had committed to move forward in a "transparent and inclusive manner".

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis, who has campaigned against the maternity service changes, said it was time to start again with "a blank sheet" and create a new plan.

Sue Edgar, of Banbury and Bicester Labour Party, said it was "wonderful news" a rethink was now "back on the table".