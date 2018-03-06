Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The duchess met families supported by the school and charity

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited a primary school to learn about a programme that supports the emotional health of pupils.

Catherine, dressed in a cream coat, was greeted at Pegasus Primary School in Oxford by cheering children waving flags.

Later, she saw a session where pupils shared views on topics like bullying.

It is part of a project with charity Family Links which works with schools in the UK on emotional health.

Children's mental health is a particular interest for the duchess, who has called for early action to address emotional issues in young people.

On her visit the duchess also met families supported by the school and charity.

One of the projects run at Pegasus Primary School is an optional 10-week nurturing programme for parents.

It also offers a range of activity sessions for pupils and their families.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Catherine was greeted at Pegasus Primary School by cheering children waving flags

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The duchess has an interest in children's mental health

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Catherine has called for early action to address emotional issues in young people