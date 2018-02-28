Thames Valley Police officer guilty of assault on woman
- 28 February 2018
A police officer has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman.
PC Rebecca Barnett, 33, of Wood End, Banbury, admitted one count of causing grievous bodily harm without intent at a hearing at Oxford Crown Court earlier.
It follows an incident in the town on 10 June last year when a 29-year-old woman was assaulted on Addison Road.
Thames Valley Police said it had suspended Barnett from her duties. She will be sentenced on 11 June.