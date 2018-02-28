Oxford

Thames Valley Police officer guilty of assault on woman

  • 28 February 2018
Image caption The police constable assaulted the woman on Addison Road in Banbury

A police officer has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman.

PC Rebecca Barnett, 33, of Wood End, Banbury, admitted one count of causing grievous bodily harm without intent at a hearing at Oxford Crown Court earlier.

It follows an incident in the town on 10 June last year when a 29-year-old woman was assaulted on Addison Road.

Thames Valley Police said it had suspended Barnett from her duties. She will be sentenced on 11 June.

