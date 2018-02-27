Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The property of Lord Lucan is going up for sale

Pre-bidding for a top hat which belonged to the notorious Lord Lucan has reached £550 ahead of an auction.

An ermine cloak and wine cooler are also among items from his wife's estate being sold in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

Lord Lucan vanished after the body of Sandra Rivett, nanny to his three children, was found at the family home, in central London, on 7 November 1974.

Lady Lucan was also attacked but managed to escape. The items are being sold after her death last year.

Following the discovery of Ms Rivett's body, Lord Lucan's car was found abandoned and with blood inside in Newhaven, East Sussex.

He was never tracked down but an inquest jury declared the him to be nanny's killer in 1975.

Holloway's auctioneer James Lees said Lord Lucan had become "a bit of a cult figure" with his possessions attracting widespread interest - in particular the top hat.

As of Monday afternoon, pre-bids for the top hat were at £550, outstripping its £50-£80 estimate, and the wine cooler had reached £520.

Image copyright Holloways Auctioneers Image caption Bidding for Lord Lucan's top hat has already exceeded the initial estimate

Dozens of unverified sightings were reported after Lord Lucan went missing in 1974.

The first was in 1975 when he was supposedly seen in Melbourne, Australia and there were even claims he lived in India as a hippy called Jungly Barry.

A death certificate was finally issued in 2016 after an application from his son George Bingham was approved by the High Court.

Speaking at the time, he said his "personal view" was that his father had been dead since 1974.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sandra Rivett was bludgeoned to death in 1974

Lord Lucan timeline: