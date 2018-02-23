Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A415 near Ducklington

A man has been jailed for six years following a crash that killed a man in his 70s and seriously injured his wife.

Mike and Susan Smith were driving home when the crash happened on the A415 in Oxfordshire at about 10:20 BST on 7 September.

Stephen Horwood, 37, of Green Hill, Oxford, collided with the couple's Peugeot car near Ducklington.

Horwood admitted causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

A judge at Oxford Crown Court jailed him for six years and gave him a six-year driving ban with an extended test requirement.

Mr Smith was driving the car and his wife, who is in her 60s, was in the passenger seat.

A Mercedes Vito was also involved in the accident.