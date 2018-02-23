Image caption People have been cared for at Joyce Grove for more than 35 years

The Sue Ryder charity says it plans to sell an Edwardian building that houses its hospice near Henley-on-Thames.

The charity said it plans to leave Joyce Grove, in Nettlebed, after more than 35 years and open a new community hub as its base in south Oxfordshire.

It also plans to introduce an all-hours "hospice at home" service and a telephone advice line in the county.

Director of hospices Holly Spiers said the current Grade II-listed building was "not fit for purpose".

'Support more people'

She added care would continue to be provided from the Nettlebed site until an alternative had be found and was up and running.

Ms Spiers said: "The aim is more care for more people. By doing this we will be able to support more people to die in the way they want, where they want."

A pilot scheme will start in April and run for 12 months, and the charity said it hopes to put Joyce Grove on the market in 18 to 24 months.

In 2015 services were due to relocate from Nettlebed to a new 12-bed facility at the Townlands Community Hospital in Henley, but the plan was abandoned.

The current property was built by Robert Fleming, the grandfather of James Bond author Ian Fleming, but the charity said it could not offer patients single rooms and access via public transport is difficult.