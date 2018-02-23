Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images below.

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption The sun setting at Radley Lake

Image copyright Jaime Image caption A pair of swans enjoy a golden sunset over Ducklington Lake in Witney

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption Esther Johnson says it feels like spring has arrived. We admire your optimism Esther!

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption It's thought Great Coxwell Barn near Faringdon was built in about 1292!

Image copyright Cliff Kinch Image caption A gargoyle peers off the side of the University Church of St Mary the Virgin in Oxford

Image copyright Paul Mallarini Image caption We receive quite a few shots of the lakes at Blenheim but this one at dusk is a bit different

Image copyright Anthony P Morris Image caption A lovely shot of a kingfisher at Port Meadow in Oxford by big picture regular Anthony Morris

Image copyright Mike Nottage Image caption There is a river and lake theme to big picture this week but we could not ignore this submission

If you have a great image of the county send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk