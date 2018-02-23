Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 23 February 2018

Radley Lake Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption The sun setting at Radley Lake
Swans at Ducklington Lake Image copyright Jaime
Image caption A pair of swans enjoy a golden sunset over Ducklington Lake in Witney
Snowdrops Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption Esther Johnson says it feels like spring has arrived. We admire your optimism Esther!
Great Coxwell Barn Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption It's thought Great Coxwell Barn near Faringdon was built in about 1292!
Gargoyle Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption A gargoyle peers off the side of the University Church of St Mary the Virgin in Oxford
Lakes at Blenheim Image copyright Paul Mallarini
Image caption We receive quite a few shots of the lakes at Blenheim but this one at dusk is a bit different
Kingfisher Image copyright Anthony P Morris
Image caption A lovely shot of a kingfisher at Port Meadow in Oxford by big picture regular Anthony Morris
River Thames near Iffley Lock Image copyright Mike Nottage
Image caption There is a river and lake theme to big picture this week but we could not ignore this submission

