Image caption Oxford City Council called the impact on Peartree "wholly unacceptable"

Members of the travelling community who have "severely" affected the use of a park and ride have been ordered to leave by police.

About 50 vehicles have been occupying Peartree Park and Ride in Oxford without permission since 12 February leaving some buses unable to enter.

Thames Valley Police has served a notice on the travellers and Oxford City Council has started legal action to reclaim the site.

The council said it was "unacceptable".

Image copyright Google Image caption Peartree is one of five park and ride sites in Oxford, and usually provides 1,035 parking spaces

Alex Hollingsworth, board member for planning, said: "The council has been working to end this occupation.

"Given the seriousness of the situation, which has led to buses no longer being able to enter the site, Thames Valley Police have now served notice on the occupiers to leave.

"Occupations of this kind cause great inconvenience to car park users as well as costing councils money in legal, repair and clear up costs, and lost revenue."

The authority has lodged a possession claim, based on trespass, with Oxford County Court which is due to be heard on 2 March.

Some motorists have taken to social media to air their concerns.

Rosemary Ward said: "Any idea when the travellers are going? Broken glass, rubbish, dogs loose and kids running around."