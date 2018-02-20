Man cleared of raping woman near Oxford nightclub
- 20 February 2018
A man has been cleared of raping a woman after she left a nightclub in Oxford.
Suranga Wijethunga, of Speedwell Street, Oxford, had denied a single count of rape during his trial at Oxford Crown Court.
A jury found the 32-year-old not guilty after seven days of evidence.
The case had been brought to court over an alleged incident near the Atik nightclub on Park End Street in the early hours of on 17 June 2017.