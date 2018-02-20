Image caption Matthew Webb and Daniel Webb were sentenced to 10 months in prison by Judge Ian Pringle

Two brothers have been jailed for 10 months for handling £2,000 of presents stolen in Oxford on Christmas Eve.

Five bin bags of wrapped gifts, toys and clothes were taken from a house in Walton Street on 24 December 2017.

Daniel Webb, 34, and Matthew Webb, 36, both of no fixed address, denied burglary but admitted handling stolen goods.

Judge Ian Pringle said it would have been "blindingly obvious" the items were stolen Christmas gifts.

Prosecutor Jane Brady said they were taken from a bedroom in a terraced house occupied by a woman and her four foster children, who woke up to find the front door open on Christmas Eve.

A member of the public found one of the stolen gifts, a chilli beer set, and wrapping paper discarded in nearby Canal Street and reported it to the police.

This led police to review CCTV and search the Webb brothers' tent on Hogacre Common.

About a quarter of the presents were found in a tent where the pair were living on 4 January.

Judge Pringle said both men had "shocking" criminal records, with more than 120 offences between them, and long-standing heroin addictions.