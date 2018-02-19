Image copyright Jamal Madar Image caption Harun Jama was found stabbed near a children's playground

A man accused of murder following a stabbing in a children's park has had a number of charges against him dropped.

Thames Valley Police said Craig Ford, 33, of Luther Street, Oxford, will no longer stand trial for murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Harun Jama, from Birmingham, was found stabbed near a children's playground in Friars Wharf, Oxford, on 3 January.

Detectives said the case remains "very active", adding they "strongly believe" there were witnesses to the incident.

Mr Ford remains charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, following a review of the case by the Crown Prosecution Service and Thames Valley Police.

Alice Ashcroft, 25, of Luther Street, Oxford, also remains charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Det Ch Insp Andy Howard urged people present on the towpath area of Friars Wharf between 19:00 and 20:00 on 3 January to contact the force.

"I strongly believe that there were people present at the time of this incident who either witnessed the attack or know significant information about these events and it is essential that we speak to these people," he said.

A 45-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both from Oxford, were arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders on 11 February and have been released while inquiries continue.