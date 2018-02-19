Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Colin Smart worked at Oxford Bus Company's offices in Cowley, Oxford

A business analyst has been jailed for stealing more than £700,000 from the bus firm he worked for.

Colin Smart, 47, from Crundel Rise, Witney, took the sum from Oxford Bus Company between May 2010 and March 2017.

He was one of the staff responsible for recording money on to a computer system once it had been counted, police said.

Smart was sentenced to four years in prison at Oxford Crown Court on Friday after admitting to fraud and theft.

Det Con Simon Campbell said Smart's crimes had made an emotional impact on colleagues who considered him to be "a friend".

Managing Director of Oxford Bus Company, Phil Southall, said they felt "betrayed" and would be trying to retrieve as much of the money as they could.

Smart, who worked for the company for 28 years, was caught following improvements in technology.

Smart will return to court for a proceeds of crime hearing on 7 June.