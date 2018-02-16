Five things in Oxfordshire
Here are five stories from Oxfordshire that people have been clicking on this week.
1) Cornbury festival features female-centric line-up
A female-led line-up has been announced for the Cornbury Music Festival.
Alanis Morissette will headline the Saturday at the event that takes place from 13 to 15 July at Great Tew.
The day also features Mavis Staples, Amy Macdonald, Nina Nesbitt, Pixie Lott, and PP Arnold.
Organiser Hugh Phillimore said: "There's no excuse, none whatsoever, to not have line-ups like this across the board."
2) Taking a dip in 4C water
Meet Oxford's open water swimmers, who like to take a dip in freezing temperatures.
Oxford Open Water Club meets all year round, whatever the weather.
3) 'Risk-taker' student fell to his death at Oxford Westgate
A student with "a propensity for climbing buildings" fell to his death from a shopping centre roof after taking ketamine, an inquest found.
Oxford scholar Max Mian, 19, was found dead at the city's Westgate complex on 2 October last year.
He previously told a friend it would be "an adventure" to enter the site, the court was told.
4) Man jailed for £1m fake football memorabilia fraud
A fraudster who funded his "lavish lifestyle" by selling fake football memorabilia bearing "signatures" of the game's biggest stars has been jailed.
David Rennie, 46, from Banbury, sold shirts, balls and boots to online customers around the world.
He was jailed for six years after being found guilty of fraud and money laundering.
5) JRR Tolkien Middle-earth lovers feature in new exhibition
And finally, on Valentine's Day we reported on the rare material relating to the story of a pair of star-crossed lovers that feature in the works of JRR Tolkien.
The Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth exhibition will display manuscripts from the story of Beren and Lúthien.
The exhibition at the Bodleian Libraries' Weston Library will also include heraldry and maps illustrated by Tolkien.
The library described it as an "unprecedented selection of materials".