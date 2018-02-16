Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 16 February 2018

Blue skies along the river at Wolvercote Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption Blue skies along the river at Wolvercote
The Said Business School at night Image copyright Jeremy Bickerton
Image caption The Said Business School at night
A mute swan on the Thames at Clifton Hampden Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption A mute swan on the Thames at Clifton Hampden
A footbridge near Port Meadow in the evening sun Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption A footbridge near Port Meadow in the evening sun
The Commonwealth War Graves cemetery in Botley Image copyright Tony Campbell
Image caption The Commonwealth War Graves cemetery in Botley
A sunny morning in Abingdon Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption A sunny morning in Abingdon
The Cheshire Cat in Oxford Botanic Garden Image copyright Jean Douglas
Image caption The Cheshire Cat in Oxford Botanic Garden

