Oxford

Man arrested after rape in alley near Banbury nightclub

  • 16 February 2018
Moo Moo Clubrooms entrance Image copyright Google
Image caption The 20-year-old woman was attacked in a Banbury alleyway

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a Banbury alleyway after she left a nightclub.

Police said she was attacked in a side street after leaving the Moo Moo Clubrooms in High Street at about 23:15 GMT on 9 February.

The 20-year-old gave a description of her attacker as a white man with a moustache.

The man arrested was from Banbury and was released under investigation.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites