Image copyright Google Image caption The 20-year-old woman was attacked in a Banbury alleyway

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a Banbury alleyway after she left a nightclub.

Police said she was attacked in a side street after leaving the Moo Moo Clubrooms in High Street at about 23:15 GMT on 9 February.

The 20-year-old gave a description of her attacker as a white man with a moustache.

The man arrested was from Banbury and was released under investigation.