Image copyright Brasenose College Image caption Max Mian was a second year classics student at Brasenose College, Oxford

A student with "a propensity for climbing buildings" fell to his death from a shopping centre roof after taking ketamine, an inquest has found.

Oxford scholar Max Mian, 19, was found dead at the city's Westgate complex on 2 October last year.

He previously told a friend it would be "an adventure" to enter the site, a court was was told.

Coroner Darren Salter said taking the drug had increased Mr Mian's "risk-taking behaviour".

He described the death as "a really sad and tragic accident".

Brasenose College student Mr Mian, from Norwich, entered the shopping complex, which was in the final weeks of a £440m redevelopment, in the early hours.

'Considerable height'

He left his accommodation at Frewin Annex in St Michael's Street and was last seen on CCTV near the building site at 03:37 BST.

A police report read out at Oxford Coroner's Court said it would have been possible to access the roof of John Lewis from the outside with "skill and effort".

Mr Salter said Mr Mian fell "from a considerable height" but ruled out suicide, saying there was no evidence the second year classics student had meant to take his own life.

"It seems to me that the degree of intoxication… perhaps accounts for Max's risk taking behaviour on this occasion," he said.

Recording a conclusion of accidental death, Mr Salter also said evidence from Mr Mian's friends showed the student had "a propensity for climbing buildings".

John Bowers, principal of Brasenose College, said: "We are all still shocked and saddened by this tragic accident. Max was a popular member of the college community and an excellent student."

Image caption Westgate Oxford was undergoing a £440m redevelopment at the time of Mr Mian's death