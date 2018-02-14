Image copyright TVP Image caption Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to

An image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a woman was raped near a nightclub.

Police said she was attacked in a side street after leaving the Moo Moo Clubrooms in High Street, Banbury, at about 23:15 GMT on Friday.

The 20-year-old gave a description of her attacker as a white man with a moustache.

Det Con Chris Whitwell said: "We believe the man in the CCTV footage has vital information."

Thames Valley Police said there would be an increased police presence in the town centre as investigations continue.