Oxford

CCTV released after rape in Banbury alley near nightclub

  • 14 February 2018
CCTV Image copyright TVP
Image caption Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to

An image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a woman was raped near a nightclub.

Police said she was attacked in a side street after leaving the Moo Moo Clubrooms in High Street, Banbury, at about 23:15 GMT on Friday.

The 20-year-old gave a description of her attacker as a white man with a moustache.

Det Con Chris Whitwell said: "We believe the man in the CCTV footage has vital information."

Thames Valley Police said there would be an increased police presence in the town centre as investigations continue.

Image copyright Google
Image caption The 20-year-old woman was attacked after leaving the Moo Moo Clubrooms nightclub

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites