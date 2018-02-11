Image copyright Jamal Madar Image caption Harun Jama was found stabbed near a children's playground

Two new arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 16-year-old.

Harun Jama, from Birmingham, was found stabbed near a children's playground in Friars Wharf, Oxford, on 3 January.

Craig Ford, 33, of Luther Street, Oxford, has been charged with his murder.

Police have since arrested a 45-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both from Oxford, on suspicion of assisting offenders.

A post-mortem examination found the teenager's cause of death to be stab wounds to the abdomen, leg and chest.

Alice Ashcroft, 25, of Luther Street, has also been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs in connection with the death.