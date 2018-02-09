Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Oxford

Sunset Image copyright Michael Hooper
Image caption We love how the reflection of the trees has been captured in this shot of Port Meadow
Snowdrops at Waterperry Image copyright Anthony P Morris
Image caption The snowdrops are out at Waterperry Gardens
Red Kite Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption A red kite in full flight in Banbury, thanks to Cliff Kinch for sending it in
St Health Centre Image copyright Mike Nottage
Image caption South Oxford Health Centre stands out as dusk descends on Hinksey Lake
Trees silhouetted against blue sky Image copyright Jess Fogden
Image caption Thanks to Jess Fogden for sending in this lovely shot of trees silhouetted against the sky
Radcliffe Camera and Old Library roofs Image copyright Anthony P Morris
Image caption The Radcliffe Camera and The Tower of the Five Orders in Oxford as seen from the Sheldonian Theatre
The Moon Image copyright Anthony P Morris
Image caption Always debatable if the Moon is a fair big picture subject (it is not in Oxfordshire!) but we will make an exception
Crocus carpet Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption A crocus carpet has sprung up in Headington, is it too early to hope spring is on the way?

