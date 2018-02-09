Five things in Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire that people have been clicking on this week.

1) The woman who opposed the right to vote

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mary Humphrey Ward was the founding president of the National Anti-Suffrage League

The extension of the right to vote to some women in 1918 was a victory for female suffrage campaigners, but was not supported by every woman.

Mary Humphrey Ward, from Oxford, actively fought against moves to allow women to vote in the early 20th century.

But she was passionate about education for women and helped establish Somerville College at the University of Oxford.

2) Graduate loses bid to sue Oxford over 2:1 degree

Image copyright PA Image caption Faiz Siddiqui sued Oxford University for £1m in damages

A graduate who sued Oxford University over his failure to get a top degree has had his claim dismissed by the High Court.

Faiz Siddiqui claimed "inadequate teaching" contributed to his low mark in a final year history paper in 2000.

But in his ruling, Mr Justice Foskett said he was not convinced.

3) Trapped dog freed after three days in pipe

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A dog has been freed after being trapped underground in a pipe for three days

A dog has been freed after being trapped underground in a pipe for three days.

Black cocker spaniel Spencer entered a drain in Tilsley Park, Abingdon on Saturday before getting stuck about 110 yards (100m) into a pipe below an artificial pitch, which was blocked at one end.

Mother of the owner Sarah Wallis said they all "burst into tears" when he was finally rescued.

4) Homeless £2.5k fine threat 'within rules'

Image caption Oxford City Council said the abandoned bags were blocking fire exits

Council staff acted "appropriately" when notices threatening homeless people with fines of up to £2,500 were issued in Oxford, a review has found.

The city's council ordered the report after it was criticised for attaching them to bags belonging to rough sleepers in central Oxford.

But the Green Party said independent legal advice contradicted the finding.

5) Police chase interrupts wedding photos in Oxford

Image copyright Annie Crossman Photography Image caption Police arrived as the couple were having photos taken in Hinksey Park

Newlyweds had a surprise when their wedding pictures were interrupted by a police chase.

Toby and Becky Eyre were posing for photos in Oxford's Hinksey Park on Saturday when police arrived.

"At first we just saw a man running and heard police shouting 'stop'... We tried to get out of the way as much as possible," said Mr Eyre.