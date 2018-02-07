Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Oxford Mail reporter films Osney Mead explosion

An explosion that destroyed three flats and killed a man may have been caused accidentally, an inquest has heard.

Guido Schuette, 46, died in the blast in Gibbs Crescent in Oxford on 14 February last year.

Oxford Coroner's Court heard Mr Schuette was heard making threats "to blow this place up" in a row over noise several days before the blast.

But firefighter Bob Speakman suggested a petrol vapour cloud may have accidentally ignited inside the flat.

Image caption An inquest heard Guido Schuette was heard making threats to blow up the flats

Image copyright Alexander Hammonds Image caption Three properties collapsed in the blaze on Gibbs Crescent

CCTV revealed he bought 60 litres of fuel in the four weeks prior to the explosion.

Mr Speakman described his flat as "less of a residence and more of a car workshop" filled with wheels, alloys, and car batteries.

Mr Schuette had four cars registered to him, including two Mercedes.

Mr Speakman said: "If Mr Schuette was intending to destroy the flat, why leave 20 litres untouched? Why not use it all?"

He added: "Three of the four [containers] had lids attached. A desperate person is less likely to leave lids attached.

"It was most likely accidental in nature caused either by a spark from smoking, or homemade electrical equipment."

Image caption A further five flats had to be dismantled on the advice of structural engineers

He suggested a spark during vehicle testing could have ignited a vapour cloud.

Det Sup David Whittle, of Thames Valley Police, also hypothesised the blast was an accident, following an accumulation of petrol vapour.

Ceiling fans would have circulated fuel in the air, the court heard.

However, the coroner was told neighbour Ian Francis heard Mr Schuette shouting several days before: "I'm going to blow this place up. God sent me to do it."

The inquest also heard Mr Schuette was involved in an ongoing noise dispute with another neighbour and was upset with his landlords.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Janet Patterson said his shouting could be interpreted as a "playground threat" to get what he wanted.