Image caption Owner Kat Athey was reunited with Spencer after he was freed by Thames Water

A dog has been freed after being trapped underground in a pipe for three days.

Black cocker spaniel Spencer entered a drain in Tilsley Park, Abingdon on Saturday.

He then travelled about 110 yards (100m) before becoming stuck in the pipe below an artificial pitch, which was blocked at one end.

Mother of the owner Sarah Wallis said they all "burst into tears" when he was finally rescued earlier.

Firefighters and staff from Thames Water were drafted in to help free the hapless hound, who went down the pipe in pursuit of an animal.

A spokesperson for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said Spencer was trapped in an old drainage pipe which was about 12 inches (30cm) in diameter.

Their equipment was not suitable for the rescue so others efforts to free the dog begun.

Image caption Spencer was trapped in an old drainage pipe under a football pitch

Ms Wallis told BBC Radio Oxford they had "thought the worst" during the effort to find Spencer.

"We have had upwards of 30 or 40 people traipsing through fields on Sunday, people turning up in the middle of the night", she said.

"We'd like to say a massive thank you to everybody."

She described the dog as "dazed" and "confused" but okay following his ordeal. He is now being checked by vets.

Thames Water said it was not one of its pipes but it was "delighted" to be able to help free him.

"We hope he gets lots of treats and makes a full recovery from his experience", a spokesperson for the company added.