Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 2 February 2018

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

The 'super blue blood Moon' rising over Farmoor Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption The 'super blue blood Moon' rising over Farmoor
A window cleaner on the roof of the Westgate Shopping Centre Image copyright Pauline Massey
Image caption A window cleaner on the roof of the Westgate Shopping Centre
Ella Johnson, aged 13, took this picture on her walk home from school Image copyright Ella Johnson
Image caption Ella Johnson, aged 13, took this picture on her walk home from school
The Thames Path between Goring and Henley-on-Thames Image copyright Michael Gomez
Image caption The Thames Path between Goring and Henley-on-Thames
The Go Outdoors camp site in Oxford's Abingdon Road Image copyright Mike Nottage
Image caption The Go Outdoors camp site in Oxford's Abingdon Road
Approaching Lye Valley at sunset Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption Approaching Lye Valley at sunset
An overcast day at Waterperry Gardens Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption An overcast day at Waterperry Gardens

