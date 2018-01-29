Image copyright Reuters Image caption There are thousands of different crypto-currencies, but Bitcoin is the best-known

Four robbers broke into a house and demanded at gunpoint the occupants transfer Bitcoins into another account.

Thames Valley Police said the aggravated burglary happened in Reading Road, Moulsford, Oxfordshire, at about 09:40 GMT on 22 January.

Four men broke in and threatened the two men and a woman inside with what appeared to be a firearm.

One was told to transfer an amount of the digital currency but the transaction failed, police said.

What is Bitcoin?

He was struck to the head but not seriously injured.

Police said all four suspects were wearing tracksuits or sports clothing.

Det Insp Ben Henley said they wanted to speak to anyone who travelled through the village and could have dashcam or mobile phone footage.

"The investigation is in its early stages however initial inquiries suggest this may be a targeted incident," he said.