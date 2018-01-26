Historic Oxford road reopens after sinkhole repair
A sinkhole that opened up in the centre of Oxford has been repaired.
The hole, near the Grade I listed Sheldonian Theatre, was about 12in (30cm) wide on the surface but stretched for about a metre in either direction below.
Thames Water worked with Oxfordshire County Council's archaeologist on the "complex" repair.
The road had been closed since Tuesday.