Image caption The men's bodies were found at a property in Newland Road

A man has denied committing a double murder at a flat in Oxfordshire.

Adrian Fannon, 39, and Mark Pawley, 25, died from multiple stab wounds at the flat in Newland Road, Banbury in October.

Raymond Morgan, 52, of Newland Road, has been charged with two counts of murder.

Appearing at Oxford Crown Court via video from HM Prison Bullingdon, he pleaded not guilty to the killings. His trial has been scheduled for 5 March.

Image caption Adrian Fannon was stabbed at the property in Banbury

Following his death Mr Fannon's family said in a statement he was the "ultimate loveable rogue who took a couple of wrong turns along the way".

"He had a heart of gold and would help anyone he could," it said.

The family of Mr Pawley said it was "devastated and heartbroken at the shocking loss of Mark who, behind all of his troubles, was a truly loved and loving person".