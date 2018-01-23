Image caption The misspelled sign on the A34 was spotted by "eagle-eyed drivers"

A road sign that led to jokes on social media about an Oxfordshire town being accidentally named after Whitney Houston has been removed.

The Witney sign, which includes an extra "h" and was put up by the Highways Agency, was spotted on an A34 slip road north of Oxford.

Fans of the late singer responded with jokes and graphics on Twitter.

Highways England said it was looking into how the sign escaped its "quality control checks".

A spokesman said: "This is very clearly a mistake, and we have taken down the sign while we organise its correction.

"We are grateful to the eagle-eyed drivers on the A34 who pointed this out."

Councillor Chris Holliday, Witney's former mayor, said he saw the funny side, but it was probably an "expensive mistake".

"We are not quite an obscure market town nobody has ever heard of - it's not like we have never had a prime minister in our constituency," he said.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron was the area's MP until he stood down in September 2016.