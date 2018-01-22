Image caption The misspelling on the sign was mocked on social media as being a tribute to late singer Whitney Houston

A road sign spelling mistake prompted mirth on social media after an Oxfordshire town was inadvertently named after Whitney Houston.

The Witney sign, which includes an extra "h" and was put up by the Highways Agency, was spotted on an A34 slip road north of Oxford.

Fans of the late singer responded with jokes and graphics on Twitter.

The Highways Agency was contacted for comment, while one councillor admitted it was probably an "expensive mistake".

Councillor Chris Holliday, Witney's former mayor, said he saw the funny side.

"We are not quite an obscure market town nobody has ever heard of - it's not like we have never had a prime minister in our constituency," Mr Holliday said.

He added the error would probably have to be corrected "at the taxpayer's expense".

Former Prime Minister David Cameron was the area's MP until he stood down in September 2016.