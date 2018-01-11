Image caption TE Lawrence's family moved to 2 Polstead Road when he was eight years old

Fans of TE Lawrence are pushing to have his childhood home protected before it is sold to new owners.

The scholar and soldier - better known as Lawrence of Arabia - lived at 2 Polstead Road when he was at schoolboy and student in Oxford.

It has been put up for sale for £2.9m prompting fears its heritage could be destroyed by a new owner.

Local councillor Elizabeth Wade said they were pushing to have it listed to prevent damaging changes to the house.

Thomas Edward Lawrence found fame for his work in World War One when he helped lead a series of guerrilla operations, known as the Arab Revolt.

He later wrote about the experiences in his book Seven Pillars of Wisdom which helped form the basis of the film about his life, Lawrence of Arabia, which starred Peter O'Toole.

Lawrence's parents moved to Polstead Road when he was eight and later built a bungalow for him in the garden.

Lawrence died in 1935 following a motorcycle accident

The property has a plaque noting the connection but it is not a listed building.

Ms Wade said an attempt to get it protected was rejected because it was not considered to be of sufficient architectural interest and they were appealing.

The bid was submitted by Alan Payne, a TE Lawrence Society member, who said its historical significance had been "disregarded" in the decision process.

"It could be bought and gutted and all the historic features destroyed... There is no legislation to protect this building unless it is listed," Mr Payne added.

Listing a building means permission is needed to make changes which might affect its importance. Anyone can ask for a building to be listed but the final decision is made by the government.