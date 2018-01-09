Image copyright Jamal Madar Image caption Harun Jama was found stabbed near a children's playground

The childhood friend of a 16-year-old boy found stabbed to death has described him as the "kindest young boy I knew".

Harun Jama, who was from Birmingham, was found near a children's playground in Friars Wharf, Oxford, on Wednesday.

Craig Ford, 33, of Luther Street, Oxford, has been charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody.

Jamal Madar, 23, who lived next door to Harun, said he was "loved by so many in the Birmingham community".

He added: ''He would always greet you with his big white smile and kind words.

"He would always help his mother with the house and his younger siblings.

"I'll never forget his cheeky smile. Rest easy bro.''

Image caption The police cordon around Friars Wharf has now been lifted

Image caption Police erected a tent next to a bridge in the area

A post-mortem examination found the teenager had stab wounds to the abdomen, leg and chest.

Mr Ford, who appeared at Oxford Crown Court via video link earlier, is also accused of robbery, possession of a bladed article and two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Alice Ashcroft, 25, also of Luther Street, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Both defendants will appear in court on 9 February.