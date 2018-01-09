Image copyright Ozeye Image caption The number of journeys in Oxford city centre is predicted to grow by 25% by 2031, the councils said

Plans to solve congestion in Oxford have been unveiled after authorities said "doing nothing was not an option".

They include one-way routes for buses and access traffic, pavement widening, and extended cycle paths.

Oxfordshire County Council and Oxford City Council commissioned transport consultants to come up with the "radical" ideas.

Alex Hollingsworth, from Oxford City Council, said the city had "run out of room" for all the traffic.

Options put forward by consultants Phil Jones Associates and Integrated Transport Planning (ITP) include "low-traffic streets".

These would only allow buses and access traffic to travel in one direction, but cyclists could move in both directions using segregated lanes.

The councils said the aim was to make more of the "limited space" in Oxford available to cyclists and pedestrians.

Image copyright Phil Jones Associates Image caption The consultants suggested introducing low-traffic one way streets in the city centre

'No easy solutions'

Mr Hollingsworth said population growth meant congestion was set to increase and action was needed, although he warned there were no easy solutions.

Yvonne Constance, Cabinet Member for Environment at Oxfordshire County Council, said nothing had been decided and they wanted to hear people's views.

She added the options had been designed to complement previously outlined proposals to ban petrol and diesel cars from Oxford city centre in 2020.

Further discussions will now take place between the councils to see how the consultants' proposals and other congestion solutions might be developed.