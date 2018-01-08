Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The offences against three women happened in Henley-on-Thames, police said

A taxi driver has been jailed for more than five years for sex offences against people with disabilities.

William Busher, 69, of Long Lane, Hillingdon, was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court earlier having previously pleaded guilty to nine charges.

They included seven counts of sexual activity with a person with a learning disability impeding choice.

He also admitted to causing and inciting sexual activity with someone with a disability impeding choice.

Busher was working as a taxi driver for adults with learning disabilities when the offences happened in Henley-on-Thames between February 2012 and June 2016, Thames Valley Police said.

Investigating officer, Det Con Sophie Hollis, said he had "abused his position of trust" and took advantage of the women's vulnerabilities.