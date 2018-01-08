Image caption The police cordon around Friars Wharf has now been lifted

A man has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy found stabbed in Oxford.

The teenage boy, believed to be from the Birmingham area, was found near a children's playground in Friars Wharf, at 19:55 GMT on Wednesday.

Craig Ford, 33, of Luther Street, Oxford, has been charged with murder.

He is also accused of robbery, possession of a bladed article and possession with intent to supply class A drugs, police said.

Alice Ashcroft, 25, of Luther Street, Oxford, has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A post-mortem examination found the teenager's cause of death to be stab wounds to the abdomen, leg and chest.

Both of the accused will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.

Police said a watch put in place at the scene of the stabbing had now been lifted and footbridges in the area had been re-opened.