Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Toys, games and clothes were taken from an unoccupied bedroom in Walton Street, Oxford, in the early hours of Christmas Eve

Two men have been charged with burglary after presents were stolen from a house on Christmas Eve.

Toys, games and clothes were taken from an unoccupied bedroom in Walton Street, Oxford, in the early hours, police said.

Daniel Webb, 34, and 36-year-old Matthew Webb - both of no fixed abode - have been charged with burglary and remanded in custody.

They will appear at Oxford Crown Court on 2 February.