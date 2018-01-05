Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Image copyright Cliff Kinch Image caption Thanks to Cliff Kinch for this brilliant shot of a frosty sunrise over Milcombe near Banbury

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption Wicker fairies by the Rollright Stones near Chipping Norton

Image copyright Peter Fillmore Image caption I don't think anyone has ever sent Oxfordshire's Big Picture a shot of fungi before, but these are spectacular

Image copyright Anthony Morris Image caption Deer in Magdalen College's deer park (yes, the Oxford University college has its own deer park!)

Image copyright Anthony Morris Image caption Magdalen College Tower as seen from Christ Church meadow.