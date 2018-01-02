Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A4130 near Wallingford

Two Thames Valley Police officers and a taxi driver have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Oxfordshire.

The accident happened at about 11:40 GMT on the A4130 near Wallingford and involved three vehicles.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has now launched an investigation.

It said a police car was responding to an emergency when it collided with a taxi and then a second vehicle.

Paramedic Team Leader Darren Weston said: "After initial treatment, they were then all taken by road to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, in a serious but stable condition.

"On behalf of everyone at the scene, I would like to convey our best wishes to all those taken to hospital and their families. We wish them well in their recovery."