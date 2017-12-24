Image copyright PA

Six people have been treated by medics after a crash involving several vehicles on the M40 in Oxfordshire.

Highways England said the motorway would remain closed in both directions between junctions 10 and 11, near Banbury "for a number of hours".

South Central Ambulance Service said five ambulance crews attended the scene at about 23:40 GMT on Saturday.

A vehicle is believed to have overturned. Four people were taken to hospitals in Oxford and Banbury.

Emergency services said the motorway was not expected to reopen until later on Sunday morning.

Drivers were advised to take different routes.

A passing driver said he saw 30 emergency vehicles at the incident.

Highways England described it as a "serious" accident, and Thames Valley police said there had been a "multiple-vehicle" collision.