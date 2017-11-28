Image copyright Google Image caption A new head teacher has been appointed since Chiltern Edge School was rated as inadequate

A failing secondary school has been saved from closure after an independent review ruled it was improving.

Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common, Oxfordshire, was placed in special measures after receiving an inadequate Ofsted rating earlier in the year.

A new head teacher has since been appointed and inspectors reported that "effective action" had led to an "improved educational provision".

Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet voted for it to remain open earlier.

The authority commissioned an independent consultation into whether the school should shut after Ofsted criticised pupil attainment.

The education watchdog also said a disadvantaged pupils' fund was not being used effectively.

Hilary Hibbert-Biles, cabinet member for education, said she was "delighted" by the school's progress since then but that there was still "some way to go".

"Our intention was to give the school more time to turn itself around, and the tremendous efforts of staff and pupils appear to be doing just that," she added.